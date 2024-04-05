Liz Hurley e le sue scene di sesso nel film del figlio Damian | «Nessun imbarazzo» 

Liz Hurley

Liz Hurley e le sue scene di sesso nel film del figlio Damian: «Nessun imbarazzo»  (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) Sono molto più che madre e figlio. Sono amici, compagni, membri di una squadra a due, loro contro tutti. A raccontarlo è lui, Damian Hurley, 21 anni, modello e figlio dell’attrice Liz Hurley, che debutta alla regia presentando il suo primo film Strictly confidential (su Prime). Damian ha scritto la sceneggiatura e diretto il casting. E una delle protagoniste non poteva che essere la celebre mamma. Come ti dirigo la mamma durante le scene di sesso Abituato ai red carpet fin da quando era piccolissimo, Damian si è trovato completamente a suo agio alla prima del film a New York, al ...
