La Williams di Sargeant è disgraziata, in dubbio anche il GP del Giappone: l’ha distrutta (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) Logan Sargeant, che non ha corso in Australia perché la Williams non aveva un telaio di riserva, è andato a sbattere nelle Fp1 di Suzuka distruggendo la sua Williams. Ora l'americano rischia di non correre nemmeno il GP del Giappone.
