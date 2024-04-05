Il wrestling come lo conosciamo non esisterebbe senza Paul Heyman

Il wrestling come lo conosciamo non esisterebbe senza Paul Heyman (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) “Al business serviva rompere gli schemi, c’era bisogno di qualcuno che lo facesse. E di solito non sono quelli che rompono gli schemi a trarne beneficio, ma gli altri”.   L’intera carriera di Paul Heyman è perfettamente riassumibile in questa sua dichiarazione, rilasciata durante un’intervista con il giornalista statunitense Ryan Satin. Heyman provava a descrivere il ruolo che la sua creazione più famosa, la Extreme Championship wrestling, ha avuto nella storia della disciplina. Stanotte – negli Stati Uniti il giorno prima dell’apertura della quarantesima edizione di Wrestlemania – si terrà l’usuale cerimonia della Hall of Fame WWE e lo storico manager sarà il primo nome annunciato tra i nuovi ingressi di quest’anno.   Un riconoscimento inevitabile per una delle figure più significative dello sport-intrattenimento, che ...
