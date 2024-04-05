Il gloss bomb Fuchsia Flex di Fenty Beauty è già andato virale su TikTok (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024)
Basta aprire la fyp di TikTok per vedere che ormai è andato super virale il glossFuchsia di FentyBeauty. Il celeberrimo e iconico brand di Rihanna ha presentato un vero e proprio gioiellino, perfetto per le combo labbra di questo periodo. Il suo originale colore lo rende perfetto per queste serata primaverili (e in preparazione ci sono anche quelle estive!).
glossFuchsia di Fenty: cosa aspettarsi
La linea dei viralissimi glossbomb, oltre alla tipica caratteristica di essere super iridescenti, si distingue per l’applicatore XXL. Si tratta di un particolare applicatore appositamente progettato per coprire le labbra con un solo gesto. Così facendo, promesse di assicurare anche ...Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
