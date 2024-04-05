Golf | Bhatia apre in modo sublime il Valero Texas Open ed è in testa con tre colpi di margine

(Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) Ultimo torneo prima dell’evento dell’anno per il. Lunedì prossimo infatti si apriranno le porte di Magnolia Lane e si entrerà nella celeberrima settimana del Masters, e il2024 è l’ultima possibilità per entrare nel ristretto club che giocherà sull’Augusta National. Si otterrà un’esenzione per il primo Major stagionale, se non la si possiede già, solo vincendo in, e questo sarebbe il caso dello statunitense Akshay. L’americano chiude le sue prime diciotto buche in maniera, con un meraviglioso 63 che vale il -9 e la prima posizione con tredi vantaggio sui più immediati inseguitori. Il 22enne venuto alla ribalta nella scorsa stagione, sta confermando che il talento di cui dispone è veramente assai ...

Golf: PGA Texas Open Scores - Leading scores after Thursday's first round of the PGA Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (par 72, USA unless noted, three players unable to finish before darkness): ...barrons

Experience shows for Bhatia at Houston Open - SAN ANTONIO — Akshay Bhatia rode the rare experience of knowing a PGA Tour course with a sublime day with his irons for a 9-under 63 on Thursday, giving him a three-shot lead in the Valero Texas Open ...newstribune

5 things: Corey Conners looks to join Arnold Palmer in Valero Texas Open lore; Akshay Bhatia leads after 63 - There’s one date Corey Conners circles on his calendar each year and it’s in the heart of Texas. Conners, who already has a pair of Valero Texas Open titles under his belt, is looking to become just ...golfweek.usatoday