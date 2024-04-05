Galloway il top di marzo Pronto a restare a Reggio

(Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024)superstar. Il cecchino della Pallacanestro Reggiana è stato eletto dalla Legabasket come miglior giocatore per il mese di. Un periodo in cui l’ex asso Nba ha staccato gli avversari a suon di canestri e prestazioni stellari, tra cui quella da 38 punti contro Varese che attualmente rappresenta il record stagionale per la Serie A. In questo periodoha tenuto una media di 22,8 punti e 20,2 di valutazione. Oltre alle prestazioni individuali, tornate ultimamente sui livelli di inizio stagione dopo un periodo di flessione, a colpire è lo spirito con cui l’uomo – ancor prima del giocatore – ha abbracciato la causa biancorossa diventando un punto di riferimento per tutti i compagni e per la stessa comunità reggiana.vive infatti la città, e in particolare il centro, come se abitasse qui da sempre ...

Beautiful UK seaside village with pretty beach hides an ancient 'lost Citadel' - A beautiful UK seaside town never fails to impress visitors with its pretty beach and quintessentially British tea rooms - and there's a lost citadel for explorers to discover ...mirror.co.uk

Trey Galloway Focused on Recovery, Recruiting After Season-Ending Loss - It shouldn't be too long." In addition to his recovery and individual development goals, one of Galloway's top priorities this offseason is recruiting. Indiana will have at least three open ...msn

Hoosiers' Season Ends With Another Ugly Loss to Nebraska In Big Ten Tourney Quarterfinals - "Malik and Ware have seen double teams all year from the back side, from the top side, from what we call the soft spot ... Gunn hadn't played at all in Indiana's last two games, but with senior Trey ...msn