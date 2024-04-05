Fulham-Newcastle sabato 06 aprile 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Fonte : infobetting
Fulham-Newcastle (sabato 06 aprile 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) Fulham e Newcastle si assomigliano almeno in una cosa, la netta prevalenza di punti fatti in casa rispetto a quelli conquistati in trasferta. I Magpies hanno vinto dieci volte su sedici a St James’ Park mentre i Cottagers nove su quindici a Craven Cottage, rendimenti invidiabili cui però fa da contraltare il pessimo apporto di InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
    Il Fulham e il Newcastle United si affrontano sabato 6 aprile a Craven Cottage, in Premier League, per cercare di tornare subito alla vittoria. I Cottagers sono stati la seconda squadra della ... (sport.periodicodaily)

    Fa notizia quanto riportato poco fa sul web: Eddie Howe ha elogiato la resilienza della sua squadra del Newcastle dopo che la vittoria per 2-0 contro il Fulham a Craven Cottage li ... (justcalcio)

    Il Newcastle vola agli ottavi di finale (quinto turno) della FA Cup 2023/2024. Blitz da parte dei Magpies, che si impongono con un secco 0-2 in casa del Fulham a Craven Cottage e superano ... (sportface)

