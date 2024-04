Foamstars | Trailer e dettagli sulla stagione Mysterious Swing

Foamstars Introduces Chloe Noir in Upcoming Season 3 Update on PS5, PS4 - Foamstars! Remember that Well, it's still going, and Square Enix is gearing up for the game's third seasonal update. Titled Mysterious Swing, the new season debuts on 12th April, and you can see some ...pushsquare

'Foamstars' Season 3: Mysterious Swing Begins Next Week - Trailer - Square Enix announced Foamstars will launch its newest Mysterious Swing season on April 12, 2024. New and returning players will soon have access to a new character, new events, and a variety of new ...worthplaying

Foamstars: svelata la data di Mysterious Swing, la nuova stagione dell'esclusiva PlayStation - Square Enix ha svelato la data di disponibilità di Mysterious Swing, la nuova stagione dell'esclusiva PlayStation Foamstars.multiplayer