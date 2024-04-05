Flint: Treasure of Oblivion annunciato con Trailer e dettagli (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024)
Microids e lo studio Savage Level sollevano le vele per presentare “Flint: Treasure of Oblivion“, un gioco d’avventura che promette di portare i giocatori in un viaggio indimenticabile nel mondo dei pirati. Con un lancio previsto nel quarto trimestre del 2024 su PC, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series XS, il primo Trailer del gioco offre un’anteprima dell’entusiasmante avventura che attende i giocatori.
FlintTreasure of Oblivion è ufficiale: Trailer e dettagli
Savage Level, un team di veterani del settore fondato nel 2021, è determinato a trasportare il pubblico in un’epoca di pirateria autentica e affascinante. Aurélien e Maxime Josse, fondatori di Savage Level, condividono la loro visione: “Flint: ...Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrain
