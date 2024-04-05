FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls – probabili formazioni

Cincinnati New

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sport.periodicodaily©

Fonte : sport.periodicodaily
FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) L’FC Cincinnati cercherà di mantenere il suo solido stato di forma in MLS quando affronterà i New York Red Bulls al TQL Stadium domenica 7 aprile mattina. I padroni di casa sono ancora imbattuti in campionato con 12 punti dopo sei partite, mentre gli ospiti sono quarti nella Eastern Conference e a un solo punto dagli avversari. Il calcio di inizio di FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls è previsto alla 1:30 del mattino ora italaiana Anteprima della partita FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls a che punto sono le due squadre FC Cincinnati L’FC Cincinnati è una delle due sole squadre della Eastern Conference a non aver ancora assaggiato la sconfitta nella MLS in questa stagione e ha ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
  • Cincinnati New

    Domenica 24 marzo il New York City FC giocherà la prima partita di un viaggio di due partite in MLS quando affronterà l’FC Cincinnati al TQL Stadium. Gli Orange and Blue hanno vinto 2-1 contro i ... (sport.periodicodaily)

Biden is touring collapsed Baltimore bridge where recovery effort has political overtones - President Joe Biden is expected to get a firsthand look Friday at efforts to clear away the hulking remains of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, as cranes, ships and diving crews ...fox19

Broad backs struggling Buttler to discover form in IPL - Jos Buttler has cut a subdued figure in the Indian Premier League this season but his former team mate Stuart Broad has no doubts that England's white-ball captain will soon regain his form in the ...reuters

Surprises, snubs in rankings of top coaches in college football - 1. Kirby Smart, Georgia (100 points) 2. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama (62) 3. Kyle Whittingham, Utah (56) 4. Dabo Swinney, Clemson (50) 5. Mike Norvell, Florida State (49) 6. Dan Lanning, Oregon (37) 7. Steve ...espn.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Cincinnati New
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.