EA Sports FC 24 SBC Eric Cantona Golazo Icon Soluzioni Per Riscattare La Carta

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Eric Cantona Golazo Icon Soluzioni Per Riscattare La Carta (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) Eric Cantona ha ricevuto la Carta speciale Golazo Icon per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 5 Giugno. Potrete Riscattare la Carta dell’attaccante francese che ha militato nel Manchester United completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Cosa rende esattamente un’Icona o un eroe? Momenti che ispirano. Golazo è una nuova promo Ultimate Team che celebra i più grandi del gioco nel corso degli anni e ci riporta indietro nel tempo a quei gol che suscitavano ammirazione e contribuivano alle incredibili eredità di questo gruppo di giocatori. Alzati dalla sedia e ...
