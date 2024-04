Digital health | intelligenza artificiale e l’importanza delle diagnosi

OMRON healthcare Acquires Luscii healthtech to Advance and Innovate Remote Patient-monitoring Adoption at Scale - OMRON healthcare Co., Ltd. based in Muko, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan, announced on April 5 the acquisition of Luscii healthtech, a fast-growing scale-up in the field of Digital health and remote ...lelezard

Digital Wallets Explored as Next Generation Transcripts - Adoption has started as employers and students place more value on skills. Meanwhile, plans for free, open-source wallet technology are picking up steam.insidehighered

WHO Launches Revolutionary AI health Companion S.A.R.A.H. Ahead of World health Day - S.A.R.A.H. (Smart AI Resource Assistant for health) is an innovative Digital health promoter prototype launched by the WHO, leveraging generative AI to provide empathetic, personalized health support ...krishijagran