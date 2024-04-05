Da Biden un ultimatum a Netanyahu | se Israele non cambia registro sulla guerra | stop al supporto americano

Special team deployed to find Quiboloy | The wRap - Davao police creates a special team to spearhead the manhunt for fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy. Rice is nearing an all-time high inflation rate which may soon be breached as prices are expected to ...rappler

Will Israel act on Biden's ultimatum on Gaza - Israel fires two military personnel after concluding they mistakenly fired at an aid workers convoy in Gaza that killed 7 foreign nationals. Its the first of the steps taken by the Netanyahu govt ...wionews

GA judge rejects Trump's attempt to dismiss charges | The Excerpt - A Georgia judge rejects Trump's request to dismiss the charges in his racketeering case. President Biden gives an ultimatum to Israel. And more on The Excerpt.msn