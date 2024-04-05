Da Biden un ultimatum a Netanyahu | se Israele non cambia registro sulla guerra | stop al supporto americano

Biden ultimatum

Da Biden un ultimatum a Netanyahu: se Israele non cambia registro sulla guerra, stop al supporto americano (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) Che qualcosa si sia incrinato nei rapporti tra Joe Biden, presidente degli Stati Uniti, e Benjamin Netanyahu, primo ministro di Israele, è cosa nota. Quello che sorprende è che l’inquilino della Casa Bianca, da tempo ambiguo nel condannare l’offensiva terrestre dello Stato ebraico nella Striscia di Gaza, sembra aver definitivamente perso la pazienza. A lasciarlo intendere è la telefonata di fuoco che lo stesso ha avuto con Netanyahu a cui avrebbe detto che “gli attacchi contro gli operatori umanitari”, soprattutto alla luce della strage di sette operatori della ong World central kitchen mentre stavano distribuendo aiuti alimentari ai palestinesi, “e la situazione generale a Gaza sono inaccettabili. Serve un cessate il fuoco immediato”. Poi, letteralmente furioso, avrebbe aggiunto che “Israele deve ...
