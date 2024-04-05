Brighton | Ansu Fati delude | niente riscatto e futuro in bilico

Brighton Ansu

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a calcionews24©

Fonte : calcionews24
Brighton, Ansu Fati delude: niente riscatto e futuro in bilico (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) Ansu Fati non verrà riscattato dal Brighton di De Zerbi. L’attaccante tornerà a Barcellona in attesa di capire il suo futuro Doveva essere l’innesto che avrebbe fatto sognare i tifosi del Brighton e invece si è rivelato un flop. Ansu Fati non verrà infatti riscattato dai Seagulls a causa del suo rendimento molto sottotono con
Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24

Brighton: NIENTE RISCATTO PER Ansu FATI - La carriera di Ansu Fati continua a non decollare e dopo un inizio fulminante con il Barcellona, le conferme sul campo non sono arrivate. Il rendimento ...sportmediaset.mediaset

Bojan defends Ansu Fati following De Zerbi's criticism - In the interview, Bojan comes out in defense of Ansu Fati, now at Brighton. In the last years of my football career, I felt that I had to externalize everything I had experienced, that it could be a ...mundodeportivo

Brighton vs Arsenal: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 32, 2024 - Arsenal could return to the top of the Premier League if they beat Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday evening. Brighton are hoping to keep their impressive record at home, where they have only ...vavel

Video di Tendenza
Video Brighton Ansu
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.