A Different Man, Sebastian Stan sul farsi vedere in pubblico con il trucco prostetico: “Avevo paura” (Di venerdì 5 aprile 2024) Sebastian Stan ha confessato di aver avuto “troppa paura” a farsi vedere da solo in pubblico con le protesi indossate per A Different Man, in cui interpreta un attore dal volto sfregiato, affetto da neurofibromatosi. Nelle pause dalle riprese della dark comedy di Aaron Schimberg, targata A24, Stan ha ricordato le reazioni della gente che incontrava, tra il disagio e la mancanza di strumenti con cui interagire. Poiché l’artista protesista Mike Marino, autore dei look de “Il Pinguino” e di “Batman”, stava lavorando a una serie di altri progetti all’epoca delle riprese del film indie “A Different Man”, Stan ha spiegato che a volte indossava le protesi fino a tre ore prima delle riprese. “Nelle pause, camminavo per strada, ...
    L'attore Sebastian Stan ha ricordato il periodo delle riprese di A Different Man, spiegando come il trucco prostetico cambiava la percezione degli altri. Sebastian Stan è tornato a parlare ...

