Yellowjackets 3: Sophie Nélisse dà informazioni sulla nuova stagione (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024)
Il mese scorso, la co-creatrice di Yellowjackets, Ashley Lyle, ha lasciato intendere che la nuovastagione riprenderà il tono della prima stagione dello show, mentre la star Samantha Hanratty (la giovane Misty) ha anticipato che era stata fissata una data di inizio per le riprese dei nuovi episodi. Ora SophieNélisse (la giovane Shauna) in un’intervista riguardo al suo prossimo film, Irena’s Vow, ha fornito un aggiornamento su Yellowjackets e sull’episodio bonus che era stato annunciato l’anno scorso.
L'attrice ha dichiarato "Sì, inizieremo tra circa un mese", quando le è stato chiesto quando sarebbe iniziata la produzione della terza stagione di Yellowjackets. "Sì, torniamo a Vancouver tra un mese. Ho il mio appartamento lì.
