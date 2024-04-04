Wyn Beauty è il nuovo brand di Serena Williams | parola d’ordine | inclusività

Serena Williams and The Good Glamm Group form a joint venture to launch 'Wyn Beauty' for the US market - The launch is in partnership with US-based Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty, which will ensure Wyn Beauty products are available across nearly 700 offline stores ...forbesindia

Dreamt To Go Global: Good Glamm Group On Serena Williams Tying Up With The Firm For Her Beauty Brand - Watch all latest business news Videos, News Videos, political News Videos, Top News Videos from India and across the world on CNBCTV18.com ...cnbctv18

Good Glamm Group enters joint venture with Serena Williams to launch ‘Wyn Beauty’ - The launch is across nearly 700 offline doors of Ulta Beauty, a retailer from America. Good Glamm Group said that this is one of the largest Beauty launches in the US in 2024 ...bestmediainfo