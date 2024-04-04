Wyn Beauty è il nuovo brand di Serena Williams | parola d’ordine | inclusività

Wyn Beauty

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
Wyn Beauty è il nuovo brand di Serena Williams: parola d’ordine, inclusività (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Serena Williams avrà una sua makeup collection e si chiamerà Wyn Beauty. La medaglia d’oro olimpica ha annunciato il nuovo brand che vede la sua forza nell’inclusività. “Sto lavorando a Wyn da circa sei anni”, ha spiegato Serena a WWD. Wyn Beauty: Serena Williams lancia il suo nuovo brand makeup Wyn Beauty, a quanto riporta WWD, sarà una joint venture con il partner Good Glamm Group e con Ulta Beauty, il rivenditore americano dove il brand sarà venduto. Descritto come una linea vegana e cruelty-free, il brand sarà lanciato online e presso i rivenditori Ulta con 10 prodotti in diverse tonalità. Nel creare i ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
  • Wyn Beauty

    La seconda giornata di Parigi Haute Couture si conclude con la sfilata di Armani Privé. Uno degli eventi di maggior richiamo della kermesse, con molte star di calibro internazionale e di tutte le ... (iodonna)

Serena Williams and The Good Glamm Group form a joint venture to launch 'Wyn Beauty' for the US market - The launch is in partnership with US-based Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty, which will ensure Wyn Beauty products are available across nearly 700 offline stores ...forbesindia

Dreamt To Go Global: Good Glamm Group On Serena Williams Tying Up With The Firm For Her Beauty Brand - Watch all latest business news Videos, News Videos, political News Videos, Top News Videos from India and across the world on CNBCTV18.com ...cnbctv18

Good Glamm Group enters joint venture with Serena Williams to launch ‘Wyn Beauty’ - The launch is across nearly 700 offline doors of Ulta Beauty, a retailer from America. Good Glamm Group said that this is one of the largest Beauty launches in the US in 2024 ...bestmediainfo

Video di Tendenza
Video Wyn Beauty
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.