WWE: The Rock già pronto all’addio, dopo Wrestlemania tornerà a Hollywood (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) The Rock pronto a mettere in pausa i suoi impegni con la WWE. Il Final Boss, dopo questo weekend ed il main event della Night 1 di Wrestlemania XL che lo vedrà protagonista, è pronto a salutare il wrestling nuovamente, almeno fino all’estate. Il motivo? Hollywood ovviamente. Secondo la ESPN, il Brahma Bull inizierà le riprese di The Smashing Machine, la prossima pellicola a cui prenderà parte, già settimana prossima, allontanandosi dalle scene per qualche tempo. Nonostante ciò è molto probabile un suo ritorno in tempo per Summerslam, dove la WWE spera di averlo nuovamente a disposizione.
