WWE: The Rock al WWE World quest’oggi, apparizione a sorpresa per il Final Boss (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) La WWE ha rivelato la partecipazione (decisamente a sorpresa) di The Rock al WWE World nella giornata di oggi, alle 16 locali. Il WWE World, serie di eventi con sede il Pennsylvania Convention Center in questi giorni prima di Wrestlemania, ospiterà quindi il Final Boss, fresco di partecipazione al Tonight Show di Jimmy Fallon di ieri notte, insieme al cugino ed Undisputed WWE Univeral Champion Roman Reigns. BREAKING NEWS: The Final Boss @TheRock will be appearing at WWE World this Thursday at 4:00pm.Get your tickets here: pic.twitter.com/l2KjTOY8Vc— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2024 Una grossa opportunità per i fan, anche italiani, che stanno partendo o che si trovano già nell’area per la Wrestlemania Week che sta ...
