World Central Kitchen a Gaza, José Andrés: «Lasciate che la popolazione possa avere cibo» (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) «Non è un segno di debolezza dare da mangiare agli estranei; è un segno di forza» scrive lo chef del progetto World Central Kitchen dopo l'uccisione di 7 volontari a Gaza. Il presidente americano Biden si è detto «indignato e con il cuore spezzato». La ricostruzione dell'accaduto fatta dal New York Times
