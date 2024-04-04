Windows 10 | Microsoft farà pagare profumatamente gli aggiornamenti di sicurezza

Microsoft migliora la compatibilità e il ripristino di Windows 11 KB5035942 (Moment 5) Microsoft ha iniziato a distribuire il suo aggiornamento delle funzionalità Moment 5 per Windows 11 inizialmente ... (windows8.myblog)
Dropbox ora disponibile nel Microsoft Store su Windows 10 e 11 Dropbox ha recentemente reso disponibile la sua app ufficiale nel Microsoft Store, portando un’opzione aggiuntiva per gli utenti che ... (windows8.myblog)
Microsoft sta testando un pulsante dei widget simile a Windows 10 in Windows 11 Microsoft sta attualmente testando una nuova posizione per il pulsante dei widget in Windows 11, che ricorda da vicino ... (windows8.myblog)
Windows 10 Users Face Hefty Security Update Fees Post-October 2025: Here's What You'll Pay - With the clock ticking towards Windows 10’s end of support in October 2025, Microsoft has put a price tag on security for those not ready to leap to Windows 11. Come the end-of-support date, Windows ...msn
Near an All-Time High, Is Microsoft Stock Still a Buy - One of the clear winners of the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) has been Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The stock generated impressive gains of 57% in 2023, tacking on an additional 12% so far this ...finance.yahoo