Win for Life, ha vinto facendo zero: colpo incredibile (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Win for Life, ha vinto non centrando nemmeno un numero. Ha chiuso la giornata di Pasquetta con una vincita clamorosa. Ecco quello che è successo Immaginate di giocare dieci numeri su venti. E immaginate di sognare di beccarli tutti e dieci. Difficile eh, deve andare proprio benissimo. Ma immaginate anche dopo un paio di numeri visti uscire, che non ne avete beccato nemmeno uno. E la stessa cosa dopo dieci estratti e la stessa cosa dopo venti estratti. Quasi impossibile pure in questo caso, ma così è successo. E sappiamo inoltre che lo zero regala gioie al Win for Life. Una schedina del Win for Life (AnsaFoto) – Ilveggente.itHa chiuso la Pasquetta in maniera clamorosa un giocatore online, che grazie all’estrazione dello scorso uno aprile – così come viene riportato da Agimeg.it – ha centrato una vincita ...
