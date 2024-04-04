Tour of the Alps 2024 | 2 ore al giorno di diretta tv in 100 Paesi

Tour of the Alps 2024, 2 ore al giorno di diretta tv in 100 Paesi (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) “Siamo soddisfatti di come è partita la nostra collaborazione quinquennale con GS Alto Garda che organizza il Tour of the Alps per la gestione dei diritti media e marketing e per la produzione Tv”. A dirlo è Niccolò Mornati, summer sports director Infront Italy, soffermandosi sulla copertura televisiva del Tour of the Alps in programma dal 15 al 19 aprile sulle strade di Trentino, Alto Adige e Tirolo. La gara godrà di 2 ore di diretta tv su RaiSport ed Eurosport, che porterà il segnale nell’intero continente europeo, nell’area Asia-Pacifico, nel Centro e Sudamerica. “Negli ultimi mesi ci siamo infatti concentrati sulla messa punto di un nuovo piano marketing, con l’obiettivo di valorizzare alcune specificità, come ad esempio l’ultimo chilometro, dove abbiamo dato un forte impatto di visibilità tv e ...
