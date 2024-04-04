The Penguin | Colin Farrell anticipa il rating “Hard R” per la serie DC

The Penguin

The Penguin, Colin Farrell anticipa il rating “Hard R” per la serie DC (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie L’atteso spin-off di “The Batman”, intitolato “The Penguin”, promette di portare gli spettatori in un viaggio più oscuro e violento di quanto possano immaginare. Colin Farrell, che riprende il ruolo di Oswald Cobblepot, ha anticipato che la serie sarà ricca di violenza, oscurità e intrighi mentre il Pinguino lotta per il potere nella cupa Gotham City. Il Pinguino di Gotham diventa sempre più oscuro: Colin Farrell svela dettagli sulla serie DC Comics In un’intervista con il canale HeyUGuys, Farrell ha rivelato: “Oh, tonnellate di violenza, oscurità abietta e un uomo e una grande lotta per cercare di arrivare in cima”. Ha elogiato il lavoro della ...
