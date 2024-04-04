THE MAYAN FACTOR | dal 5 aprile disponibile in radio “GOSIA” il nuovo singolo

THE MAYAN FACTOR, dal 5 aprile disponibile in radio “GOSIA” il nuovo singolo (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) THE MAYAN FACTOR tornano dal 5 aprile 2024 in radioGOSIA”, il nuovo singolo, già disponibile sulle piattaforme digitali dal 22 marzo. Dopo “Warflower”, precedente singolo in rotazione radiofonica dal 1° marzo, esce “GOSIA”. Andiamo a saperne di più. “GOSIA” il nuovo singolo di THE MAYAN FACTOR Da venerdì 5 aprile 2024 sarà in rotazione radiofonica “GOSIA” (Overdub Recordings), il nuovo singolo dei The MAYAN FACTOR, già disponibile sulle piattaforme digitali dal 22 ...
    Da venerdì 1° marzo sarà in rotazione radiofonica “Warflower”, il nuovo singolo dei The Mayan Factor, disponibile sulle piattaforme digitali da oggi 27 febbraio 2024. Andiamo a saperne di ... (spettacolo.periodicodaily)

