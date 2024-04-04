The Good Doctor 7 | una morte scioccante di uno dei personaggi storici

The Good Doctor 7, una morte scioccante di uno dei personaggi storici (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Il quinto episodio della stagione conclusiva della serie con Freddie Highmore ha scioccato i fan per una morte improvvisa e inaspettata. Contiene spoiler sulla stagione 7 di The Good Doctor.
    Nel quinto episodio della settima stagione si è consumata una tragedia che lascerà sicuramente il segno in questo ultimo capitolo del medical drama: ecco cosa è successo (ma attenzione agli spoiler). (comingsoon)

