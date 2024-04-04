The Fantastic Four | chi è Shalla-Bal | il personaggio che Julia Garner interpreterà nel nuovo film

The Fantastic

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a wired©

Fonte : wired
The Fantastic Four, chi è Shalla-Bal, il personaggio che Julia Garner interpreterà nel nuovo film (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) L'attrice di Ozark e Inventing Anna si aggiunge al cast nella versione particolare di un ruolo canonico
Leggi tutta la notizia su wired
  • The Fantastic

    L'attrice è stata ingaggiata dai Marvel Studios per interpretare questa particolare versione del personaggio dei fumetti La notizia dell'ingaggio di Julia Garner nei panni di Silver Surfer in The ... (movieplayer)

  • The Fantastic

    Una nuova teoria spiegherebbe il motivo per cui il reboot potrebbe essere ambientato nel passato Fin dal primo momento dell'annuncio del cast di The Fantastic 4, i fan dei Marvel Studios hanno ... (movieplayer)

  • The Fantastic

    Ascolti tv venerdì 22 marzo 2024: auditel e share dei programmi di ieri Ascolti TV – Qual è stato il programma più visto in tv di ieri sera, venerdì 22 marzo 2024? Su Rai 1 è andato in onda The ... (tpi)

Tra thriller pulp e neo western: il trailer di The Last Stop in Yuma County - Sono davvero intriganti le immagini di questo film che, dopo il successo a numerosi festival, sta per debuttare in sala e online negli Stati Uniti. Ecco il trailer di The Last Stop in Yuma County.comingsoon

Does Fantastic Four's Silver Surfer Casting Confirm Galactus' MCU Debut - First, Shalla-Bal was created by Stan Lee and John Buscema in 1968's Silver Surfer #1. In that issue, Shalla-Bal fell in love with Norrin Radd (aka the Silver Surfer that you commonly see in Marvel ...comicbook

IPL 2024: 'Personal stuff aside, the team's start has been Fantastic', says KKR’s Mitchell Starc - Mitchell Starc, the left-arm fast-bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), said although he hasn’t had an ideal time in IPL 2024, the side making a Fantastic start to the competition has ...thehansindia

Video di Tendenza
Video The Fantastic
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.