The Bride! | Christian Bale è il mostro di Frankenstein nelle prime immagini dall' horror di Maggie Gyllenhaal

Tracy Barlow leaving Weatherfield is the final nail in the Corrie coffin - The bunny-boiling, face-slapping, blackmailing, murderous sociopath has left for Spain. With her goes what was left of this soap's soul ...inews.co.uk

The Bride First Look: Christian Bale As Frankenstein and Jessie Buckley As Bride Team Up For Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Horror Adaptation - The Bride, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, had its first look tests done recently. Set in 1930, the film will be a new take on the classic horror tale of Frankenstein and his Bride. The director took ...movietalkies

Dogs at weddings: Our top guide for magical memories with your family pet - So what are the top tips for making sure pets at weddings doesn’t become a canine caper too far. The Bride and groom have enough on their plate without having to walk Fido on the morning of the ...meltontimes.co.uk