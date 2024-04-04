The Bride! | Christian Bale è il mostro di Frankenstein nelle prime immagini dall' horror di Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Bride!, Christian Bale è il mostro di Frankenstein nelle prime immagini dall'horror di Maggie Gyllenhaal (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Per la nuova versione cinematografica de La moglie di Frankenstein, Maggie Gyllenhaal ha scelto un cast all-star. Le prime immagini di The Bride!, trapelate sui social, sono da brividi. E mostrano Christian Bale e Jessie Buckley nei panni dei protagonisti.
    I due interpreti del secondo film da regista della star di Crazy Heart sono protagonisti dei primi scatti direttamente dal set. Maggie Gyllenhaal ha pubblicato in anteprima sui social le prime ... (movieplayer)

