The Bride: Christian Bale è il mostro di Frankenstein nella prima foto del film (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Continuano le trasformazioni, per Christian Bale! Il camaleontico attore interpreta il mostro di Frankenstein in una prima occhiata a The Bride di Maggie Gyllenhaal. La regista, che sta collaborando con la Warner Bros. per il film in costume, ha condiviso su Instagram le immagini di un recente camera test. Il mostro di Bale fa il suo debutto accanto a Jessie Buckley, candidata all’Oscar per La figlia perduta di Gyllenhaal (film del 2021, che ha ottenuto altre due nomination ai 94esimi Academy Awards: migliore attrice a Olivia Colman, e migliore sceneggiatura non originale). Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Maggie Gyllenhaal (@mgyllenhaal) Il cast del ...
