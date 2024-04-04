Tennis | Wilander si sbilancia | “Alcaraz mi ricorda Federer | può diventare il secondo più grande di sempre”

Tennis, Wilander si sbilancia: “Alcaraz mi ricorda Federer, può diventare il secondo più grande di sempre” (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) “Quando vedo giocare a Tennis Carlos Alcaraz mi ricorda molto Roger Federer“. Parola di Mats Wilander, che ha poi speso altre parole al miele per lo spagnolo: “Sta attraverso un periodo simile a quello che visse Roger, in cui la gente non si accontenta di vederlo vincere le partite ma si aspetta di vedere qualcosa di più. Per me Roger è il giocatore più grande di tutti i tempi, e non parlo di risultati o statistiche, ma di ciò che ha significato per questo sport e per le aspettative che ha generato nelle persone. E’ riuscito a rimanere al vertice per tantissimo tempo senza avere quell’intimidazione mentale nei confronti dei suoi avversari“. “Penso che, in questo senso, Alcaraz possa diventare il secondo Tennista più ...
