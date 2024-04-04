St Mirren – Hearts – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024)
Due squadre che lottano per un posto in Europa nella Scottish Premiership si incontreranno questo sabato 6 aprile quando l’Hearts andrà ad affrontare il St Mirren.
Entrambe arrivano a questa partita dopo due partite senza vittorie, il che è il tipo di forma che sperano di cambiare verso la parte finale della stagione. Il calcio di inizio di St Mirren – Hearts è previsto alle 16
Anteprima della partita St Mirren – Hearts a che punto sono le due squadre
St Mirren
Il St Mirren potrebbe avere ancora bisogno di un paio di punti per garantirsi matematicamente il posto nella metà superiore della classifica quando la divisione si dividerà il prossimo fine settimana, ma sarà fiducioso di raggiungere proprio questo obiettivo.
I Buddies ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
Marcus Fraser "excited" with top-six tilt as St Mirren eye two on the bounce - Marcus Fraser insists St Mirren are excited by the prospect of clinching back-to-back top-six finishes. The Buddies can book their place in the top half of the Premiership table post-split with a win ...dailyrecord.co.uk
Rangers vs Celtic: Looking back at Scotland's closest top-flight title fights as the Old Firm battle for top spot - Rangers are one point behind Celtic in the Premiership with a game in hand; the Ibrox side last won the title in 2020/21; Brendan Rodgers won two titles during his last spell at Celtic; watch the Old ...skysports
Pick your St Mirren XI for visit of Hearts - St Mirren may be five points clear of seventh-placed Hibs but with a final game against Celtic before the split, Stephen Robinson's side will want to secure top six when they face Hearts this weekend.msn