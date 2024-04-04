‘Shadows of the night’ | il nuovo singolo di Gigi D’Agostino

‘Shadows the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a lopinionista©

Fonte : lopinionista
‘Shadows of the night’, il nuovo singolo di Gigi D’Agostino (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) MILANO – Dopo il grande successo riscosso al Festival di Sanremo Gigi D’Agostino torna con un progetto internazionale, ‘Shadows of the night’, insieme a Boostekids. Una nuova collaborazione per il deejay più famoso in Italia e uno degli artisti del nostro paese più noti nel mondo. ‘Shadows of the night’ uscirà il 5 aprile su etichetta Time Records, in collaborazione con Virgin/Universal sul mercato internazionale. Lo stesso giorno sarà on air in Italia. Il nuovo singolo si preannuncia come un altro grande successo di Gigi Dag, sulle cui note potranno scatenarsi i tantissimi fan. E il 21 giugno il Capitano sarà dietro alla consolle, a Fiera Milano Live per una data imperdibile prodotta da Vivo Concerti che darà il via alla stagione ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionista
  • Shadows the

    Gigi D’Agostino, uno tra i deejay più celebri e amati del nostro Paese, è pronto per tornare con una nuova canzone. Uscirà infatti domani, venerdì 5 aprile, il suo nuovo pezzo Shadows of the Night ... (iodonna)

  • Shadows the

    Milano, 3 aprile 2024 – Dopo aver testato l’atmosfera del palco in occasione del dj-set sulla Costa Smeralda durante il Festival di Sanremo 2024, il Capitano è pronto a far ballare i fan sulla ... (ilgiorno)

  • Shadows the

    NetEase, lo studio di sviluppo cinese, ha recentemente aggiunto un tassello importante alla sua collezione acquisendo Grasshopper Manufacture, e con questa nuova partnership, sta portando una ... (gamerbrain)

Gigi D’Agostino: una nuova canzone in attesa della data-evento a Milano - G igi D’Agostino, uno tra i deejay più celebri e amati del nostro Paese, è pronto per tornare con una nuova canzone. Uscirà infatti domani, venerdì 5 aprile, il suo nuovo pezzo Shadows of the Night ...iodonna

In a memoir about navigating an ‘emotional learning disorder,’ Patric Gagne shows sociopathy in a new light - Patric Gagne, PhD, is an author and doctor of psychology. She is a loving wife, mother of two, daughter, and friend. She is also a sociopath. In “ Sociopath: A Memoir ,” Gagne recounts her life ...bostonglobe

Amazon Prime Members Can Grab 12 Free Games In April - From demonic pinball to post-apocalyptic survival, there's plenty to enjoy on Prime Gaming this month.gamespot

Video di Tendenza
Video ‘Shadows the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.