‘Shadows of the night’ | il nuovo singolo di Gigi D’Agostino

‘Shadows the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a webmagazine24©

Fonte : webmagazine24
‘Shadows of the night’, il nuovo singolo di Gigi D’Agostino (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) MILANO – Dopo il grande successo riscosso al Festival di Sanremo Gigi D’Agostino torna con un progetto internazionale, ‘Shadows of the night’, insieme a Boostekids. Una nuova collaborazione per il deejay più famoso in Italia e uno degli artisti del nostro paese più noti nel mondo. ‘Shadows of the night’ uscirà il 5 aprile su L'articolo proviene da Webmagazine24. Visualizza tutte le notizie di Webmagazine24 su Google News Potrebbe interessarti: “E se fossi tu”, il nuovo singolo di Raesta In “Breathless” sonorità Brit-Pop anticipano il nuovo album di Antonio Pugliese “Due note soltanto”, il nuovo singolo di Le rose e il deserto Gabriele Borsato: esce ‘Online’, il nuovo ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su webmagazine24
  • Shadows the

    MILANO – Dopo il grande successo riscosso al Festival di Sanremo Gigi D’Agostino torna con un progetto internazionale, ‘Shadows of the night’, insieme a Boostekids. Una nuova collaborazione per il ... (lopinionista)

  • Shadows the

    Gigi D’Agostino, uno tra i deejay più celebri e amati del nostro Paese, è pronto per tornare con una nuova canzone. Uscirà infatti domani, venerdì 5 aprile, il suo nuovo pezzo Shadows of the Night ... (iodonna)

  • Shadows the

    Milano, 3 aprile 2024 – Dopo aver testato l’atmosfera del palco in occasione del dj-set sulla Costa Smeralda durante il Festival di Sanremo 2024, il Capitano è pronto a far ballare i fan sulla ... (ilgiorno)

The High Highs and Low Lows of Alan Ritchson - Reacher' shot him into Hollywood’s top tier, but behind that success — the 41-year-old reveals in an unusually candid interview — was a harrowing struggle with bipolar disorder, sexual assault and a ...hollywoodreporter

Solar eclipse: Map shows Americans flocking to '115 mile' ring where it will be bright - When this happens, the Moon makes two kinds of Shadows. Scientists in the US and Canada have worked out exactly where you'll be able to see the total solar eclipse. Some big US cities include Dallas, ...msn

Shadows of the night’, il nuovo singolo di Gigi D’Agostino - MILANO - Dopo il grande successo riscosso al Festival di Sanremo Gigi D’Agostino torna con un progetto internazionale, 'Shadows of the night', insieme a Boo ...webmagazine24

Video di Tendenza
Video ‘Shadows the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.