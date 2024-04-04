Save the Children | 26mila bambini a Gaza uccisi o feriti

Save the Children, 26mila bambini a Gaza uccisi o feriti (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Quasi 26.000 bambini - ovvero pari a poco più del 2% della popolazione infantile di Gaza - sono stati uccisi o feriti a Gaza in 6 mesi di guerra. Lo dichiara in una nota Save the Children, l'organizzazione che da oltre 100 anni lotta per salvare le bambine o i bambini a rischio e garantire loro un futuro, sottolineando inoltre che il conflitto ha recato danni senza precedenti al sistema sanitario e privato bambine e bambini dell'accesso all'istruzione. Nei sei mesi trascorsi dagli attacchi del 7 ottobre, più di 13.800 minori sono stati uccisi e 113 in Cisgiordania, mentre più di 12.009 bambini sono stati feriti a Gaza e almeno 725 in Cisgiordania, secondo i dati di Ocha ...
