Run for Autism: il 7 aprile, centinaia di ragazzi di corsa nel centro storico di Roma (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Domenica 7 aprile, in occasione della “Giornata mondiale della consapevolezza dell’Autismo” e della Giornata mondiale dello Sport per lo Sviluppo e la PACE, sulle strade di Roma si svolgerà la 12^ edizione della “Run for Autism – Memorial Viridiana Rotondi”, la corsa si strada di 10 chilometri organizzata dal Progetto Filippide in collaborazione con l’ASD Lazio Olimpia Runners Team. In gara ci saranno oltre 600 ragazze e ragazzi con spettro autistico provenienti da tutta Italia e quest’anno anche dall’estero. Per la prima volta nella storia della corsa, infatti, saranno presenti delegazioni del Progetto Filippide provenienti da tre continenti. Alla gara, parteciperà la delegazione dell’Albania, con atleti provenienti da Tirana grazie al protocollo di intesa stipulato ...
