RollerCoaster Tycoon compie 25 anni ed Atari compra i diritti

RollerCoaster Tycoon

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a mistermovie©

Fonte : mistermovie
RollerCoaster Tycoon compie 25 anni ed Atari compra i diritti (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie Atari ha acquisito i diritti di RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 da Frontier Developments per 7 milioni di dollari. Con questa mossa, Atari diventa l’unico editore di tutti i giochi della serie di simulazione di parchi a tema. Atari acquisisce RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: nuovi piani per il franchise? RollerCoaster Tycoon ha avuto una storia altalenante, con alti e bassi, ma il CEO di Atari Wade Rosen è fiducioso sul futuro del franchise. “Nel 25° anniversario di RollerCoaster Tycoon, siamo lieti di unire questo importante titolo alla serie“, ha dichiarato Rosen (fonte: ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon

    Atari ha acquisito i diritti di RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 da Frontier Developments per 7 milioni di dollari, diventando così l’unico editore di tutti i videogiochi del franchise.  La società ... (game-experience)

Atari buys the rights to Roller Coaster Tycoon 3 - Atari has just spent $7 million buying the rights to RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 from its developer, Frontier. Now, that means Atari is the considered the sole publisher for every game in the simulation ...gamereactor.eu

Atari buys publishing rights for RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Cambridge’s AIM-listed video games developer Frontier Developments plc has published a three month trading update highlighting the company’s improving cash position and also the sale of the publishing ...businessweekly.co.uk

Atari Acquires RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Publishing Rights In Multi-Million Dollar Deal - Atari agreed to buy various RollerCoaster Tycoon games, spanning from RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic to RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch.benzinga

Video di Tendenza
Video RollerCoaster Tycoon
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.