RollerCoaster Tycoon compie 25 anni ed Atari compra i diritti

Atari buys the rights to Roller Coaster Tycoon 3 - Atari has just spent $7 million buying the rights to RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 from its developer, Frontier. Now, that means Atari is the considered the sole publisher for every game in the simulation ...gamereactor.eu

Atari buys publishing rights for RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 - Cambridge’s AIM-listed video games developer Frontier Developments plc has published a three month trading update highlighting the company’s improving cash position and also the sale of the publishing ...businessweekly.co.uk

Atari Acquires RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Publishing Rights In Multi-Million Dollar Deal - Atari agreed to buy various RollerCoaster Tycoon games, spanning from RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic to RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch.benzinga