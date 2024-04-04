MX2 | Andrea Adamo scalda i motori per la prima tappa italiana | sfida a Kay de Wolf

(Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Dopo le prime due tappe della stagione, finalmente l’Italia sarà protagonista del Mondiale Motocross 2024. Finora si è corso in Argentina e in Spagna e ora si approda sulla pista di Riola Sardo per inaugurare una doppietta tuttadellatrentina di Pietramurata. La pista di Riola, caratterizzata dal fondo sabbioso, promette di mettere alla prova le abilità di guida dei partecipanti: è una pista particolarmente dura e selettiva. Nella MX2 sta comandando l’olandese Kay deche ha iniziato l’anno con una continuità straordinaria: secondo posto in gara-1 e vittoria in gara-2 in Argentina, vittoria in gara-1 e secondo posto in gara-2 in Spagna. Sono già 113 i punti accumulati. Subito dopo c’è lo svizzero Simon Laengenfelder a 12 punti dalla vetta. L’elvetico si è preso la soddisfazione di vincere la ...

