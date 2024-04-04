MMA | Marvin Vettori e l’infortunio | la sfida ad Allen rinviata e il sogno di rimeritarsi una chance mondiale

(Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024)sarebbe dovuto tornare sul ring il prossimo 6 aprile per fronteggiare Brendana Las Vegas, ma il ribattezzato The Italian Dream ha dovuto rinunciare momentamente all’incontro. Il fighter trentino si è infatti infortunato e dunque non lo rivedremo nel weekend per disputare l’atteso incontro sotto l’egida di UFC, la promotion più importante al mondo per quanto concerne la MMA (arti marziali miste). Il peso medio di Mezzocorona ha dato l’annuncio qualche settimana fa sui propri profili social: “Non combatterò il 6 aprile, mi sono infortunato. È stato un incidente piuttosto strano e non posso lottare da infortunato. Per la prima volta in carriera mi tiro indietro in vista di un incontro e, credetemi, sono il primo ad essere dispiaciuto per i miei fan e per chi non vedeva l’ora che arrivasse questo giorno. Credetemi, ...

