Liz Hurley | la verità sulla verginità del Principe Harry

C’è chi prova imbarazzo a guardare un film con scene di sesso insieme ai propri genitori e chi invece dirige i genitori nelle scene di sesso di un film: parliamo di Elizabeth Hurley, che per il ... (cinemaserietv)
L'attrice e modella inglese, alle soglie dei 60 anni, recita nel ruolo di una spietata seduttrice in un thriller erotico scritto e diretto da... suo figlio, Damien Hurley. Ecco trama e trailer di ... (comingsoon)
Elizabeth Hurley the busty bombshell is nearly upstaged by lookalike son Damian while supporting his directorial debut Strictly Confidential - after he defended filming her ... - The glamorous mother-son duo share the same stylist Mike Adler, who dressed the British 58-year-old in a cleavage-boosting golden gown and her 21-year-old 'twin' in a black silk blouse and pants ...dailymail.co.uk
Elizabeth Hurley and 'twin' son Damian Hurley take the plunge with daring outfits in NYC - The pair have raised eyebrows for their decision to film raunchy scenes in the film, but Liz explained to PEOPLE: “There actually isn’t any nudity,” said Hurley of the film's "daring" moments. As she ...express.co.uk
Liz Hurley steps out with lookalike son Damian - British actress Elizabeth Hurley has stepped out with her lookalike son Damian Hurley. The mother-and-son duo looked more alike than ever as they hit the red carpet at the SiriusXM Studios in New York ...news.au