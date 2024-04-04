Livingston – Aberdeen – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024)
La lotta per la sopravvivenza del Livingston nella Scottish Premiership continua questo sabato 6 aprile quando ospiterà l’Aberdeen.
Mentre i Lions cercano di sfuggire alla zona retrocessione, gli ospiti si concentreranno sulla metà superiore della classifica quando la divisione si dividerà il prossimo fine settimana. Il calcio di inizio di Livingston – Aberdeen è previsto alle 16
Anteprima della partita Livingston – Aberdeen a che punto sono le due squadre
Livingston
Molte squadre della divisione si stanno concentrando sul fatto di essere nella metà superiore o inferiore della classifica quando il campionato si dividerà dopo il prossimo fine settimana, ma il Livingston ha preoccupazioni più grandi.
I Lions sono in fondo al campionato ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
Jimmy Thelin Aberdeen FC next manager warning issued as Elfsborg chief gets set to play hardball - Thelin is the preferred candidate to replace Barry Robson at Pittodrie but any move may have to wait until the summer.dailyrecord.co.uk
Livingston still have 'fire in belly' - Obileye - Ayo Obileye insists his Livingston teammates haven't "spat the dummy out" despite their bleak position at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership. The West Lothian side are 10 points adrift with seven ...bbc
Aberdeen manager latest on Jimmy Thelin pursuit as club chief says ‘we have concluded he should continue with Elfsborg’ - ELFSBORG director Stefan Andreasson has warned Aberdeen they face a fight to land Jimmy Thelin. Dons chiefs are bidding to make the Swede their new manager as permanent replacement for Barry ...thescottishsun.co.uk