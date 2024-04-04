Livingston – Aberdeen – probabili formazioni

Jimmy Thelin Aberdeen FC next manager warning issued as Elfsborg chief gets set to play hardball - Thelin is the preferred candidate to replace Barry Robson at Pittodrie but any move may have to wait until the summer.dailyrecord.co.uk

Livingston still have 'fire in belly' - Obileye - Ayo Obileye insists his Livingston teammates haven't "spat the dummy out" despite their bleak position at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership. The West Lothian side are 10 points adrift with seven ...bbc

Aberdeen manager latest on Jimmy Thelin pursuit as club chief says ‘we have concluded he should continue with Elfsborg’ - ELFSBORG director Stefan Andreasson has warned Aberdeen they face a fight to land Jimmy Thelin. Dons chiefs are bidding to make the Swede their new manager as permanent replacement for Barry ...thescottishsun.co.uk