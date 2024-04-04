LITTLE GIRL BLUE ai Rendez-Vous Nuovo Cinema Francese 2024

LITTLE GIRL

LITTLE GIRL BLUE ai Rendez-Vous Nuovo Cinema Francese 2024 (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) La regista Mona Achache sarà presente ai Rendez-Vous Nuovo Cinema Francese il 4 aprile 2024, per presentare il suo Nuovo film, LITTLE GIRLs BLUE. Dove è stato presentato “LITTLE GIRLs BLUE”? Il film è stato presentato in anteprima al 76° Festival di Cannes 2023 ed è stato candidato a tre premi César. “LITTLE GIRLs BLUE”: sinossi Dopo la morte della madre, Mona Achache scopre migliaia di foto, lettere e registrazioni, ma questi segreti sepolti rendono la sua scomparsa ancora più enigmatica. Così, grazie al potere del Cinema e alla magia dell’interpretazione, Mona Achache riporta in vita ...
