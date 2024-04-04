Lea Seydoux in Camere separate | nuovo film di Luca Guadagnino

Lea Seydoux in Camere separate, nuovo film di Luca Guadagnino (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) La star de La vie d'Adele Lea Seydoux affiancherà Josh O'Connor nella nuova fatica di Luca Guadagnino ispirata all'opera di Pier Vittorio Tondelli. Mentre si attende l'uscita di Challengers con Zendaya, Luca Guadagnino si assicura la presenza di un'altra star di primo piano nel suo nuovo lavoro. Arriva la notizia che sarà Lea Seydoux ad affiancare Josh O'Connor in Camere separate, adattamento del romanzo scritto da Pier Vittorio Tondelli. Secondo quanto anticipato da World of Reel, Camere separate potrebbe essere recitato in italiano, visto che Josh O'Connor è reduce da La chimera di Alice Rohrwacher e conosce la lingua, che starebbe attualmente approfondendo con nuove lezioni. Resta da capire se la ...
