Latina / Disability manager, l’assessora Muzio: “La figura sarà reclutata in tempi brevi e adeguati” (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Latina – “Il Comune di Latina avrà il suo Disability manager in tempi brevi e adeguati”. E’ quanto dichiarato questa mattina dall’assessore Annalisa Muzio, in risposta all’interrogazione presentata dal gruppo consiliare Latina Bene Comune. l’assessora Muzio ha spiegato che sarà necessaria, in fase di assestamento di bilancio, una previsione di spesa per l’affidamento dell’incarico ad L'articolo Temporeale Quotidiano. Leggi tutta la notizia su temporeale.info
Latin American & Latino Studies Program Offers Graduate Student Research Award - Graduate and doctoral students researching Latin America or Latino studies are encouraged to apply for the $1,500 awards for research or conference travel. Apply by April 5.news.uark.edu
Stop Ageism: A Call for Action - It’s one of the last socially acceptable forms of prejudice, and it needs to come to an end in society and this presidential campaign.washingtonmonthly
Musician and Disability advocate Cola Boyy dies at 34 - (KTLA) – Cola Boyy, a singer and Disability activist who carved out a music career ... guided by “the spirit of punk with Latino grooves.” Record Makers, which released several of his albums, ...msn
Video Latina DisabilityVideo Latina Disability