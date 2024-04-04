Latina Disability manager | l’assessora Muzio | “La figura sarà reclutata in tempi brevi e adeguati”

Latin American & Latino Studies Program Offers Graduate Student Research Award - Graduate and doctoral students researching Latin America or Latino studies are encouraged to apply for the $1,500 awards for research or conference travel. Apply by April 5.news.uark.edu

Stop Ageism: A Call for Action - It’s one of the last socially acceptable forms of prejudice, and it needs to come to an end in society and this presidential campaign.washingtonmonthly

Musician and Disability advocate Cola Boyy dies at 34 - (KTLA) – Cola Boyy, a singer and Disability activist who carved out a music career ... guided by “the spirit of punk with Latino grooves.” Record Makers, which released several of his albums, ...msn