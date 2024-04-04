La Nike SB Dunk High Di' orr Greenwood è destinata a diventare una delle migliori collaborazioni del 2024

Nike Dunk

La Nike SB Dunk High Di'orr Greenwood è destinata a diventare una delle migliori collaborazioni del 2024 (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) I fan delle Nike SB Dunk passeranno un'estate piena di emozioni. Ma andiamo con ordine. Di'orr Greenwood è probabilmente nota per essere una straordinaria skater. Per chi non lo sapesse, è anche una costruttrice di flauti e un'artista di grande talento. Nella sua prima collaborazione con Nike, porta la sua eredità Navajo nella nuova Di'orr Greenwood x Nike SB Dunk High. Presentata per la prima volta in anteprima nell'ottobre dello scorso anno, siamo di fronte a una sneaker davvero speciale e progettata per una partnership molto particolare (e un po' folle). Di’orr Greenwood x Nike SB Dunk High Rugged Orange NikeMentre la maggior parte ...
