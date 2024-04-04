La Nike SB Dunk High Di' orr Greenwood è destinata a diventare una delle migliori collaborazioni del 2024

(Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) I fanSBpasseranno un'estate piena di emozioni. Ma andiamo con ordine. Di'orrè probabilmente nota per essere una straordinaria skater. Per chi non lo sapesse, è anche una costruttrice di flauti e un'artista di grande talento. Nella sua prima collaborazione con, porta la sua eredità Navajo nella nuova Di'orrSB. Presentata per la prima volta in anteprima nell'ottobre dello scorso anno, siamo di fronte a una sneaker davvero speciale e progettata per una partnership molto particolare (e un po' folle). Di’orrSBRugged OrangeMentre la maggior parte ...

Air Max 95 Atlanta sneaker celebrates city’s energy - Atlanta is getting its own Nike Air Max sneaker. Just in time to celebrate 404 Day (April 4), four local boutiques — Walter’s in Downtown, Wish ATL in Little Five Points, Sole Play ATL in Decatur and ...msn

6 Sneaker Releases Of April 2024: Nike Kobe 8 Protro, D&D x Converse, Adidas AE1 And Others - April is here, meaning Spring is underway and the sneaker world is blooming with fresh new releases. Just last month, Nike’s Air Max Day celebration helped the brand revoke nostalgia by bringing back ...msn

Nike SB X Di’Orr Greenwood Dunk High Dropping This Summer 2024 - Nike SB has teamned up with Di’Orr for a exclusive collab Dunk high that celebrates this young artists indigenous roots through its design. The sneaker’s design is compled and expected to launch this ...yahoo