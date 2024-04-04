Kilmarnock – Ross County – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024)
Due squadre che operano agli estremi opposti della Scottish Premiership si incontrano sabato 6 aprile pomeriggio quando il Kilmarnock, quarto in classifica, ospita il RossCounty, a rischio retrocessione, al BBSP Stadium Rugby Park.
I padroni di casa sono quarti, con due punti di vantaggio sul St Mirren quinto, mentre gli ospiti sono undicesimi ma a un solo punto dal St Johnstone decimo. Il calcio di inizio di Kilmarnock – RossCounty è previsto alle 16
Anteprima della partita Kilmarnock – RossCounty a che punto sono le due squadre
Kilmarnock
La scorsa stagione il Kilmarnock ha avuto un periodo difficile nella Scottish Premiership, arrivando alla fine della stagione all’11° posto e ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
Kilmarnock star's injury return imminent confirms McInnes - Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons is eyeing a return to first-team action as he resumed training this week after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The 26-year-old has been absent for over three months ...heraldscotland
Brad Lyons set for return as Kilmarnock eye European qualification charge - The midfielder hasn't featured since December but is expected to be available for this weekend's clash with Ross County ...dailyrecord.co.uk
Brad Lyons’ return imminent confirms Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes - Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons is eyeing a return to first-team action as he resumed training this week after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The 26-year-old has been absent for over three months ...uk.sports.yahoo