Kilmarnock – Ross County – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Due squadre che operano agli estremi opposti della Scottish Premiership si incontrano sabato 6 aprile pomeriggio quando il Kilmarnock, quarto in classifica, ospita il Ross County, a rischio retrocessione, al BBSP Stadium Rugby Park. I padroni di casa sono quarti, con due punti di vantaggio sul St Mirren quinto, mentre gli ospiti sono undicesimi ma a un solo punto dal St Johnstone decimo. Il calcio di inizio di KilmarnockRoss County è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita KilmarnockRoss County a che punto sono le due squadre Kilmarnock La scorsa stagione il Kilmarnock ha avuto un periodo difficile nella Scottish Premiership, arrivando alla fine della stagione all’11° posto e ...
