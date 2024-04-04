Justin e Hailey Bieber verso il divorzio? Cosa sappiamo

Justin e Hailey Bieber verso il divorzio? Cosa sappiamo (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Da sempre la storia d’amore tra Justin Bieber e Hailey Baldwin è stata in grado di farci sognare: romanticismo, grandi e piccoli gesti d’affetto tra i due che ci hanno fatto credere nel vero amore, decretandoli una delle coppie più amate. Ora alcuni rumors parlano di una possibile fine tra i due: le voci che parlando di divorzio, iniziate sui social, sono arrivate alle orecchie dei diretti interessati, che si sono subito attivati per chiarire le cose. Justin e Hailey Bieber verso il divorzio? Una coppia giovane, bellissima, che non ha mai nascosto l’affetto nemmeno sui social. Justin Bieber e Hailey Baldwin, sposati dal 2018, hanno sempre vissuto la loro storia d’amore senza ...
