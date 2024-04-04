Hotel Cocaine | teaser trailer e cast completo della serie

Hotel Cocaine

Hotel Cocaine: teaser trailer e cast completo della serie (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) È stato diffuso il primo teaser trailer della serie con Danny Pino e Michael Chiklis. MGM+ ha pubblicato un teaser trailer del thriller poliziesco anni '70, Hotel Cocaine, e ha rivelato il cast rimanente. La premiere della serie di 8 episodi sarà disponibile il 16 giugno su MGM+, con i nuovi episodi in onda la domenica fino al 4 agosto. Insieme ai protagonisti Danny Pino, Michael Chiklis, Mark Feuerstein, Yul Vazquez, Tania Watson, Corina Bradley e Laura Gordon ci sono Don Mike, Pedro Giunti, Lola Claire, Matthew Del Negro, Victor Oliveira, Robert Beck, Sam Robards e Candy Santana. Brancato ha creato la serie e ricopre il ruolo di produttore esecutivo e showrunner. Navarro ha diretto …
