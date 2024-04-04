Hockey Il Roller deve sfatare la maledizione del 7

Adesso arriva il brutto. Perché l’Hockey Roller Club Monza TeamServiceCar, in pratica , il bello se l’è ormai lasciato alle spalle, senza positive conseguenze per la graduatoria. Ogni riferimento ... (sport.quotidiano)
Nemmeno l’Indeco Giovinazzo, ultimo in graduatoria davanti all’ormai già ritirato e retrocesso Vercelli, riesce a innescare la riscossa biancorossazzurra. Il quintetto pugliese, guidato dalla ... (sport.quotidiano)
Terza contro prima, in casa della terza: ci sono tutti i presupposti per una grande Derby di Hockey di Serie A2 tra la formazione locale della Bdl Minimotor Correggio e il Roller Scandiano: si gioca ... (sport.quotidiano)
After a county restricted transgender women in sports, a Roller derby league said, 'No way' - The Roller Rebels sought a county permit this month in hopes of ... a transgender man who plays recreational LGBTQ+ ice Hockey in New York City. “It creates a system where any young woman who doesn’t ...abcnews.go
St Neots Sharks and Skaters fundraise for St Neots skatepark - The St Neots Crazy Skaters and Sharks Roller Hockey Club came together in March to fundraise for local cause, 'Revamp the Ramp'. 'Revamp the Ramp' is a fundraiser based in St Neots, which aims to ...huntspost.co.uk
'There is Increased Responsibility When You Receive Such Awards': India VC Hardik Singh on Winning Player of the Year - The midfielder has been pivotal in guiding the team and not just earning accolades for himself but also bringing immense pride and glory to the country.news18