Hockey. Il Roller deve sfatare la maledizione del 7 (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Proibito azzardare un pronostico per le due restanti sfide della stagione regolare. Perché in questa annata l’Hockey Roller Club Monza TeamServiceCar si è superato nello smentire qualsiasi previsione, sia in bene sia in male. Nel primo caso, il riferimento è all’eliminazione in Coppa Wse del Noia, un galeone spagnolo che avrebbe dovuto schiantare il vascello biancorossazzurro. Una tra le diverse sorprese negative, è stata invece la sconfitta casalinga con il Giovinazzo. "Questa - ammette il dirigente Franco Girardelli - resta una squadra imprevedibile". Qualche certezza, in ogni caso, c’è. La formazione allenata da Tommaso Colamaria dovrà disputare i playout, in programma dal 20 aprile al 25 maggio. Dovrà giocarsi la salvezza con Breganze e Giovinazzo. Da questo triangolare dovrà uscire la formazione che si unirà al Vercelli, ritiratosi e metà ...
