Hockey Il Roller deve sfatare la maledizione del 7

(Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Proibito azzardare un pronostico per le due restanti sfide della stagione regolare. Perché in questa annata l’Club Monza TeamServiceCar si è superato nello smentire qualsiasi previsione, sia in bene sia in male. Nel primo caso, il riferimento è all’eliminazione in Coppa Wse del Noia, un galeone spagnolo che avrebbe dovuto schiantare il vascello biancorossazzurro. Una tra le diverse sorprese negative, è stata invece la sconfitta casalinga con il Giovinazzo. "Questa - ammette il dirigente Franco Girardelli - resta una squadra imprevedibile". Qualche certezza, in ogni caso, c’è. La formazione allenata da Tommaso Colamaria dovrà disputare i playout, in programma dal 20 aprile al 25 maggio. Dovrà giocarsi la salvezza con Breganze e Giovinazzo. Da questo triangolare dovrà uscire la formazione che si unirà al Vercelli, ritiratosi e metà ...

After a county restricted transgender women in sports, a Roller derby league said, 'No way' - The Roller Rebels sought a county permit this month in hopes of ... a transgender man who plays recreational LGBTQ+ ice Hockey in New York City. “It creates a system where any young woman who doesn’t ...abcnews.go

St Neots Sharks and Skaters fundraise for St Neots skatepark - The St Neots Crazy Skaters and Sharks Roller Hockey Club came together in March to fundraise for local cause, 'Revamp the Ramp'. 'Revamp the Ramp' is a fundraiser based in St Neots, which aims to ...huntspost.co.uk

'There is Increased Responsibility When You Receive Such Awards': India VC Hardik Singh on Winning Player of the Year - The midfielder has been pivotal in guiding the team and not just earning accolades for himself but also bringing immense pride and glory to the country.news18