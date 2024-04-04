Grifols Procleix ArboPlex Assay® Receives CE Mark, the First and Only 4-in-1 NAT for Arbovirus Screening (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) BARCELONA, Spain, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P NASDAQ: GRFS), one of the world's leading producers of plasma-derived medicines and innovative diagnostic solutions, today announced that its new Procleix ArboPlex Assay has obtained the CE Mark under the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR), the First for an automated nucleic acid test (NAT) specifically validated for Screening blood donors to detect four major Arboviruses: chikungunya, dengue, West Nile and Zika viruses. These are the four most significant Arboviruses of concern, all spread through mosquito vectors. Changes in climate and increasing global connectivity have made the geographic spread of – and growing exposure to – Arboviruses a major ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Procleix ArboPlex Assay® di Grifols, primo e unico test NAT 4-in-1 per lo screening degli arbovirus, riceve il marchio CE - BARCELLONA, Spagna, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P NASDAQ: GRFS), uno dei principali produttori mondiali di farmaci plasmaderivati e di soluzioni diagnostiche innovat ...adnkronos
