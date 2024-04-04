(Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Libertà di informazione e libertà di accedere alla valanga di notizie che ogni istante inondano la rete. Tutto a portata di un clic, anzi, per lo più di uno “scroll“. E’ proprio dal verbo inglese to scrollo che nasce la parola ormai diffusa anche in italiano ““ o “doomsurfing“, a indicare lo scorrimento in senso verticale del testo sullo schermo del computer o di smartphone e tablet. L’eccesso porta a comportamenti compulsivi alla ricerca per lo più di notizie negative, tristi o deprimenti che circolano online e sui social network, innescando un circolo vizioso di malessere. Come registra l’Accademia della Crusca segnalando il neologismo, "il fenomeno non è nuovo ma ha vissuto una crescita esponenziale durante la pandemia di Covid-19. Diversi esperti e psicologi, in primis americani, si sono attivati per mettere in guardia le persone dai pericoli del e dalle conseguenze che tale ...

The 10 best inspirational books that can change your life - The 10 best inspirational books that can change your life The Manual The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho: This international bestseller is a timeless story about following your dreams. Man’s Search for ...msn

PERFECT SATURDAY: From donuts to dorms, a Saturday filled with fun and friendship - I spend most of my Saturday mornings in my dorm cleaning, watching TikTok or reading. Instead of my usual DOOMSCROLLING and video essay binging, I kicked off my Saturday with ...alestlelive

4 tips to stop kids from DOOMSCROLLING, recommended by a psychologist and mental health expert - A mental health expert has explained how 'DOOMSCROLLING' can impact childrens' mental health, and how you can encourage them to spend less time on theor phone.uk.news.yahoo